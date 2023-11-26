More Palestinians Prisoners Release This Sunday

Before the four-day truce ends, 150 Palestinians and 50 Israelis are expected to be released.

In the third truce day Qatar authorities confirmed that tonight (Middle East local hour) another 39 Palestinians prisoners in Israeli jails group were freed by the Zionist forces, and 13 Hamas’s hostages were released as part of the deal between both sides.

Israel’s prison service says they liberated the 39 Palestinians prisoners under the terms of the truce agreements and after Hamas freed the 13 Israelis by exchange.

The Israeli captives were handed over to the Red Cross International Committee, and nine of them are children, according to Israeli authorities.

Also, Hamas released an Israeli-Russian citizen and four Thai citizens. President Joe Biden confirmed to the press that two American-Israeli citizens, including a 4-year-old child, were liberated.

Gaza Truce Deal: 14 Israeli Hostages, 3 Foreigners Handed To Red Cross. 39 Palestinians To Be Released Today#IsraelHamasWar #GazaTruceDeal #Hostages https://t.co/G4pnDmSACR — ABP LIVE (@abplive) November 26, 2023

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the Egyptian president thanked to the Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani due to his efforts in negotiating a truce for Gaza and the exchange of prisoners between Hamas and Israel.

“I look forward to more joint cooperation to meet the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people and establish comprehensive peace. And fair in the region”, posted el-Sisi on a X.

It is expected that 150 Palestinians and 50 Israeli will freed before the end of the four-day truce or the cease-fire time be extended.