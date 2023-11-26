More Palestinians Prisoners Release This Sunday

Before the four-day truce ends, 150 Palestinians and 50 Israelis are expected to be released.
In the third truce day Qatar authorities confirmed that tonight (Middle East local hour) another 39 Palestinians prisoners in Israeli jails group were freed by the Zionist forces, and 13 Hamas’s hostages were released as part of the deal between both sides.
Israel’s prison service says they liberated the 39 Palestinians prisoners under the terms of the truce agreements and after Hamas freed the 13 Israelis by exchange.
The Israeli captives were handed over to the Red Cross International Committee, and nine of them are children, according to Israeli authorities.
Also, Hamas released an Israeli-Russian citizen and four Thai citizens. President Joe Biden confirmed to the press that two American-Israeli citizens, including a 4-year-old child, were liberated.
