Chinese Opposes Any Act of Inciting War: FM

The Chinese FM spokesperson disclosed that the country opposes any move intended to initiate war on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, announced that the Asian country opposed any attempt to start a war, urging the parties involved not to escalate tensions.

During a press briefing on Ukraine's current situation, the spokesperson remarked that the U.S government had invested at least 1.5 billion dollars worth of over 1,000 tonnes of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

"At that time, if all the parties had promoted peace talks, reviewed the historical context of the Ukraine issue, respected and accommodated each other's security concerns, and resolved the issue in a reasonable, proper way for a soft landing of the situation, what would be happening now?" Hua noted.

She noted that what should be considered is ending the fight as soon as possible with concrete actions instead of blaming others. Responding to the U.S official statements on Ukraine, the spokesperson said the U.S is not qualified to tell what China should do on the issue of respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Even today, we are still facing the real threat from the United States and its so-called allies wantonly interfering in China's internal affairs and undermining China's sovereignty and security on Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and Taiwan issues," she added.

She stressed that is why the Asian country has always upheld the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms governing international relations, firmly safeguarding its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and international fairness and justice.

The spokesperson highlighted that since the U.S. was founded, in nearly 250 years, it has gone less than 20 years without foreign military operations, under any excuses.

On the allegations that Russia only launched its military operation thanks to China's backup, she responded that Moscow would be very unplaced to hear that.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a major independent country, Hua pointed out that Russia has formulated and implemented its diplomatic strategy based on its judgment and national interests by its own.