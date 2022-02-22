Chinese FM Calls for Calm Over Ukraine Issue

Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called on all parties to stay calm on the Ukraine issue.

Wang Wenbin, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, noted the need to ease tensions and resolve the issue by means of dialogue and negotiation.

In a telephone conversation between Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister, and Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, Yi explained China's position over the current crisis in Ukraine.

Wenbin quoted the foreign minister as saying that countries' legitimate security concerns and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be respected.

He also pointed out that China is willing to make all necessary efforts to solve the problem peacefully.

The current situation in Ukraine is closely connected to the delay in the effective implementation of the new Minsk agreement, stated the spokesperson.

In this regard, he remarked that China would continue to contact all relevant parties in accord with the merits of the matter itself.

The importance of ending such issues without violence and respecting the security of all parts involved was also highlighted within the ambit of an escalation of tensions.