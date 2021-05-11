Relatives of Missing People in Mexico Demand Justice

Official figures show an increase of over 80,000 disappeared people in the country since the beginning of a war against drugs in 2006.

On Monday, hundreds of activists held the National Dignity March to demand justice for missing people in Mexico.

Members of the "Movement for Our Disappeared People" marched from the Angel of Independence square to the Monument to the Revolution in Mexico DF.

Besides demanding the creation of a federal special office for missing persons, activists called on authorities to speed up the investigation of cases related to missing people and enhance an "urgent" search program.

The National Dignity March took place for 10 consecutive years on the occasion of Mother's Day celebrations.

In # Mexico, mothers of missing people attend to the VIII March of dignity. There are still thousands of cases of missing people that must be clarified @temasteleSUR https://t.co/DU0vc7THaR — Global Analytica (@AnalyticaGlobal) May 10, 2019

The first such march occurred in Ciudad Juarez in the State of Chihuahua, where mothers of missing young women commemorated May 10 and demanded that the cases of their relatives not go unpunished.

On Monday, Interior Minister Olga Sanchez met missing people's relatives and reiterated the federal government's willingness to find the whereabouts of their relatives.

Official figures show an increase of over 80,000 disappeared people in Mexico since the country launched a war against drug trafficking in 2006.