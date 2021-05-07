AMLO Complains to the US over USAID Funding of Opposition Group

"A foreign government can’t provide money to political groups," the president, known as AMLO said before a virtual meeting with the U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris. The note asks the U.S. to confirm such funding and suspend it in case the collaboration is true.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador revealed on Friday his authorities sent a complaint to the U.S. government urging an explanation on the funding by U.S. organization USAID of an alleged anti-corruption group that seeks to take down his administration.

Conversamos en términos amistosos con la vicepresidenta de Estados Unidos, Kamala Harris. Estamos comprometidos a trabajar juntos para buscar medidas eficaces, humanas y justas al fenómeno migratorio. pic.twitter.com/3ZOcuRsMJT — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) May 7, 2021

"We spoke on friendly terms with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. We are committed to working together to seek effective, humane, and just measures to address the migration phenomenon."

The Mexican authorities highlighted the information that Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity, a political group that has tried to plot against the government, is receiving funds from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). AMLO considers this action "it’s promoting a form of coup."

The Mexican organization has reported critically on some of AMLO's most outstanding initiatives, which the Mexican government respects as members o the civil society. However, people linked to the group "have been explicit in their political militancy against the government of Mexico," the authorities added.