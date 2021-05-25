Colombia To Vote No-Confidence Motion Against Defense Minister

On Monday, 18 lawmakers promoted the motion during an audience held due to the ongoing human rights violations committed by security forces.

Colombia's Congress on Tuesday will vote on a "no-confidence motion" against Defense Minister Diego Molano, who is accused of allowing and promoting police brutality in the protests against President Ivan Duque.

On Monday, 18 lawmakers promoted the motion during a parliamentary session held due to the ongoing human rights violations committed by security forces amid the demonstrations, in which at least 43 people have been killed.

Colombians marched to the National Capitol in Bogota holding funeral wreaths honoring the deceased and holding signs reading "Resign Molano," "They are killing us," and "Defense Minister is a war machine."

In the session, lawmakers debated the motion and listened to police brutality victims and relatives. After seven hours of discussions, Molano intervened in his defense and assured that he respected protesters.

@POTUS Please no more weapons for Colombia. @PoliciaColombia try to disperse the protest with shots and guns. They shoot indiscriminately.

Colombia demands the right to protest without arms from the States USA. @parlamentoUE @ONU_es @nytimes https://t.co/X7RM84GYHQ — karent Martinez (@Karent_Stacy) May 25, 2021

"The Minister is one of those responsible for the chain of crimes against humanity perpetrated by the security forces since April 28," leftist Senator Ivan Cepeda said. The Duque administration has justified police brutality by describing protesters as "vandals." But photographs and videos show Mobile Anti-Riot Squadron (ESMAD) agents cracking down on citizens with no justification. "Duque and Molano should have children. Therefore, they should put an end to so much violence. The government has everything in its hands. If there is no punishment, the police will continue killing without fear," the father of one victim said during the session.