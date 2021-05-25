Colombia: 11 People Injured In New Day Of Police Brutality

In Cali, shots were fired for several hours last night, but it remains unknown if there are people dead or injured.

Human rights defenders reported that several Colombian cities were affected by new episodes of police brutality on Monday night.

In Bogota, at least 11 people were injured with firearms. Mobile Anti-Riot Squadron (ESMAD) agents cracked down on a peaceful protest at the Portal de las Americas metro station, which has been renamed the "Resistance Portal."

Local outlets reported that one protester was shot in the head. So far, however, health authorities have not reported on his condition.

"This violent incident occurred while Defense Minister Diego Molano affirmed Colombia has a solid democracy, during a Parliamentary session," Hekatombe Magazine tweeted and assured that close to dozens of bullet casings were collected after the ESMAD attack.

let’s not forget what’s happening in Colombia. nearly a month later and the protests are still happening despite countless human rights violations being committed by the government (won’t retweet pictures but protestors have been showing up in our rivers dismembered) https://t.co/ZFNJWhHKZw — �������� �� (@shesfromvenus) May 25, 2021

Excessive use of force was also reported in Soacha city, where two local journalists were arbitrarily detained. In Cali, shots were fired for several hours last night, but it remains unknown if there are people dead or injured. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) also urged President Ivan Duque to search for the people reported missing during the protests. "The Urgent Search Mechanism (MBU) is still active to locate those citizens," the Attorney General's Office said and recalled that it remains unknown the whereabouts of 129 missing persons.