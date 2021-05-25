    • Live
Colombia

Colombia: 11 People Injured In New Day Of Police Brutality

  Citizens walk through a pepper spray cloud, Cali, Colombia, May 22, 2021.

    Citizens walk through a pepper spray cloud, Cali, Colombia, May 22, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @JairoZuluagaSo1

Published 25 May 2021
Opinion

In Cali, shots were fired for several hours last night, but it remains unknown if there are people dead or injured.

Human rights defenders reported that several Colombian cities were affected by new episodes of police brutality on Monday night.

RELATED:

Colombians Rekindle Their National Strike Amid State Terrorism

In Bogota, at least 11 people were injured with firearms. Mobile Anti-Riot Squadron (ESMAD) agents cracked down on a peaceful protest at the Portal de las Americas metro station, which has been renamed the "Resistance Portal."

Local outlets reported that one protester was shot in the head. So far, however, health authorities have not reported on his condition.

"This violent incident occurred while Defense Minister Diego Molano affirmed Colombia has a solid democracy, during a Parliamentary session," Hekatombe Magazine tweeted and assured that close to dozens of bullet casings were collected after the ESMAD attack.

Excessive use of force was also reported in Soacha city, where two local journalists were arbitrarily detained. In Cali, shots were fired for several hours last night, but it remains unknown if there are people dead or injured.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) also urged President Ivan Duque to search for the people reported missing during the protests.

"The Urgent Search Mechanism (MBU) is still active to locate those citizens," the Attorney General's Office said and recalled that it remains unknown the whereabouts of 129 missing persons.

Tags

Colombia Protests Social Unrest Police brutality Bogota

People

Ivan Duque Diego Molano

El Espectador - Hekatombe Magazine - Colombia Informa
by teleSUR/ age-JF
