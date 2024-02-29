Regional Leaders Arrive in St. Vincent for CELAC Summit

The leaders have received a warm Vincentian welcome from the Ministers of Government of the Caribbean country.

Leaders and diplomats from across the region have begun arriving Thursday in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to attend the VIII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

CELAC is once again bringing together leaders and other government leaders from its 33 countries. Its chairman, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, chairs tomorrow's meeting at the soon-to-open Sandals Resort at Buccament Bay.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne have arrived at Argyle International Airport (AIA).

The leaders received a warm Vincentian welcome from government ministers of the Caribbean country, host of the largest diplomatic meeting to strengthen regional dialogue.

The VIII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will be held in Kingstown, capital of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez has also arrived in St. Vincent, as has his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, who was received by the Honorable Federick Stephenson, Minister of Public Services, Consumer Affairs and Sports of SVG, upon his arrival at the AIA.

The Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, and his delegation were received by the Honorable Keisal Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who will also participate in the summit, has already arrived with his delegation at Argyle International Airport.

On this occasion, the Honduran president will assume the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). Her presidency will last for one year, replacing the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves.