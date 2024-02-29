Cuban President arrives to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

The president was received this afternoon at Argyle airport by Deputy Prime Minister Daniel Montgomery.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez arrived today in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the framework of the VIII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

The President is expected to speak tomorrow at the regional meeting, which also marks 10 years since the signing of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, a historic document signed by all members of CELAC.

The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, accompanies Diaz-Canel.

Viajamos hacia San Vicente y las Granadinas, nación hermana que ha ejercido con éxito la presidencia de la #CELAC y será sede este viernes de su VIII Cumbre.



— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) February 29, 2024

This is the second trip of a presidential delegation to the Caribbean country, the first was in 2022 as part of an official visit to Latin America and the Caribbean.

In his official account of X, the Cuban president said about the upcoming CELAC summit, "We continue to bet on moving forward together towards the integration of our countries. Unity in diversity is the key".