'Refinery's Explosion Was a Terrorist Attack,' President Maduro

"Venezuela faces a situation of permanent conspiracy against our oil industry, refineries, and electric system," the Bolivarian leader said.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro denounced a terrorist attack that provoked an explosion at the Amuay oil refinery in the Falcon state.

Yesterday afternoon, an explosion was registered in the 4th plant of the Amuay refinery's alkylation unit, which is part of the Paraguana Refining Complex.

Maduro pointed out the refinery was attacked with a powerful long weapon because the explosion knocked down a tower with a thickness of steel greater than a war tank.

The attack to the refinery is a setback in Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) urgent efforts to increase oil production, as this unit could distil 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, denounced that his country is under constant aggression, where it has been the victim of a multiform attack, by the US empire, in the media, political and economic field, ++ pic.twitter.com/v9mr83sXl8 — Spriter (@spriter99880) September 24, 2020

Although investigators have not completed their reports, internal damage appears to be so severe that the unit may be unrecoverable and may have to be rebuilt completely.

Maduro pointed out that those who conspire against the Bolivarian revolution spend money every day to buy weapons, foster violence, and attack top officials.

"Venezuela faces a situation of permanent conspiracy against our oil industry, refineries, and electric system. We do not have an opposition, we have a permanent conspiracy," he said.

On October 26, two foreigners with plans to assassinate Bolivarian leaders were captured and later linked to extremist groups.