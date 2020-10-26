Venezuela Rejects Spain's Complicity in Leopoldo Lopez's Escape

The Committee of Victims of the Guarimba and the Continued Coup today rejected the complicity of Spain's government and its embassy in Venezuela in the escape from the country of opposition leader Leopoldo López.

Through the social network Twitter, the non-governmental organization demanded the Venezuelan authorities reviewed the relations with the European nation and called for the cessation of the interference to promote impunity.

"We reject the complicity of the ambassador and the government of Spain in the escape of Leopoldo López. Once again, they show their lack of commitment to human rights and justice," the committee said in the communications platform.

The Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister, Jorge Arreaza, qualified as fair the claim made by the victims of the criminal actions promoted by Leopoldo López during the events of opposition violence in 2014, better known as guarimbas.

López was sentenced in September 2015 to 13 years in prison upon being found guilty of the crimes of public instigation and association to commit crimes and causing damages and fire during the insurrectional wave known as La Salida, which left a toll of 43 dead.

After Leopoldo López's escape from the country two days ago, a new pot was uncovered from the founder of the terrorist group Voluntad Popular. He acquired with his wife Lilian Tintori, a Pent House in the pink area of Madrid, valued at the sum of 1.5 million euros. @YourAnonNews pic.twitter.com/nTHlE7zPlq — Anonymous ⚐���� ⚐ #CloversForAssange (@YourNewsAnonLat) October 26, 2020

Favored by a substitute measure of deprivation of liberty, the opposition leader violated the house arrest regime on April 30, 2019, during the attempted coup d'état staged by him and the self-proclaimed president in charge Juan Guaidó and a small group of military deserters.

After the failure of the coup attempt, Leopoldo López entered as a guest at the Spanish Ambassador's residence in Caracas. According to the Bolivarian Executive's accusations, he continued to lead the coordination of violent plans, such as the frustrated terrorist incursion of last May 3, according to denunciations.

The Venezuelan government condemned the day before in a communiqué the active participation of Spain "in the illegal escape of a dangerous delinquent," as well as the decision to receive him in its territory, without taking into consideration international laws and bilateral agreements in matters of justice.