Venezuela Launches National Voting Simulation

Today, all the technical elements of the Automated Voting System and the transmission of results will be tested to monitor its efficiency.

Venezuela's national voting simulation Sunday started at 8h00 local time, with the application of all biosecurity measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the parliamentary elections of next December 6.

The trial will take place this Sunday from 8h00 to 15h00 local time, for which the National Electoral Council has set up 381 polling stations throughout the country.

Today, all the technical elements of the Automated Voting System and the transmission of results will be tested to monitor its efficiency.

The electoral authorities will guarantee that the human and material resources are deployed and prepared for the simulation

#Venezuela’s National Electoral Committee (CNE) presented the new technologies that will be used in the parliamentary elections to be held on Dec. 6.https://t.co/aE85ipsCrX — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 9, 2020

Over 3,400 people will guard the voting places, accompanied by the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB). The electoral body has set up 381 voting centers throughout the national territory, with the logistical, technical, and operational conditions. The electoral authorities deployed a technological infrastructure of 945 main voting machines, 55 contingency machines, and 1,000 devices of the Automated Authentication System.