Venezuela Announces Effective Medicine Against COVID-19

Authorities said that the drug “has shown 100 percent inhibition of virus replication in vitro.”

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro Sunday announced the discovery of a high-effective treatment capable of eliminating COVID-19 and pointed out that a drug will be presented to the World Health Organization (WHO) for certification.

The treatment, based on a molecule called TR-10, was designed by the Venezuelan Institute for Scientific Research (IVIC), which had been working on a cure for the past six months.

"this molecule has been tested for COVID-19, all the research has been done. This study lasted 6 months, resulting in 100 percent annihilation of the virus", Maduro said.

Maduro congratulated the IVIC on “this great contribution to humanity” and assured that Venezuela will offer this treatment to the world. He also pointed out that the mass production of the drug will be facilitated through “international alliances.”

A molecule with antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 discovered by IVIC scientists allows us to take the first steps towards the development of an effective and safe drug in the treatment of patients with COVID-19. Victory for Venezuela, in the middle of the imperial blockade! https://t.co/2WHBbLpQIL — Coromoto Godoy (@GodoyCoromoto) October 26, 2020

IVIC stressed that studies conducted so far show that the drug will not have any side effects on the patients and that it “does not affect healthy molecules in the body.”

Science & Technology Minister Gabriela Jimenez said that the studies were conducted on virus cells isolated from Venezuelan coronavirus patients and that the molecule is an ursolic acid derivative, which “has shown 100 percent inhibition of virus replication in vitro.”

Earlier this month, Venezuela became the first Latin American nation to receive Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, with clinical trials involving 2,000 volunteers. Besides, Maduro announced that thousands of Chinese vaccines will come to the country over the next months.