Rains Affect Over 260,000 Guatemalans

On Sunday, Guatemala's National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) David de Leon informed that over 260,000 people were affected by heavy rains that ravaged the country over the last 2 weeks.

Alta Verapaz, El Progreso, Guatemala, Solola, and Totonicapan were the most affected departments, where landslides, fall of trees, and floods occurred.

Three people died in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan village because of the Quiba river's overflowing. Among the victims are a young woman and two minors.

Besides 4,430 evacuations, Leon reported that 25 people were transferred to shelters and over 1,130 houses suffered slight or moderate damages.

Heavy rains have been affecting Guatemala since the week before last, when about 1,500 people were evacuated from their homes due to persistent downpours on the Caribbean coast. CONRED forecast that northern municipalities are at risk of heavy rains during the downpour season, while rainfall is expected to occur in the upcoming months in 34 localities. Guatemala was devastated by the passing of hurricanes Eta and Iota in Nov. 2020, when 1.7 million people were affected and 61 citizens died.