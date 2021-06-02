Guatemala Denies House Arrest to Ex-Officer Linked to Torture

Jacobo Salan, who was a member of the Army's Intelligence Directorate, is implicated in crimes against humanity and corruption.

Guatemala's Judge Miguel Galvez on Tuesday denied the house arrest requested by retired military officer Jacobo Salan who is implicated in the "Military Diary" case, which refers to crimes against humanity committed during President Oscar Mejia's administration (1983-1986).

Salan was a member of the Army's Intelligence Directorate (D-2) during the '80s and '90s until he was dismissed for having participated in a criminal network of customs smuggling known as "La Cofradia".

On Tuesday, the High-Risk Court "B" started the hearings against 11 militaries implicated in the murder, torture, and forced disappearance of 183 people.

By ordering Salan's preventive detention in the Mariscal Zavala Brigade prison, Galvez assured that the crimes he is accused of "are quite delicate."

La audiencia de primera declaración del #CasoDiarioMilitar acaba de iniciar, después de una hora de retraso. Así es el ambiente en la sala y fuera de ella. #PensarDistintoNoesDelito pic.twitter.com/I4zKbmgTC6 — Famdegua Guatemala (@FamdeguaG) June 1, 2021

The meme reads, "The first statement hearing of the Military Diary case just started, after an hour delay. This is the atmosphere in the room and outside of it."

Salan is also implicated in acts of corruption during President Alfonso Portillo's term (2000-2004). In 2011, he was convicted for embezzlement charges connected to Defense Ministry's fund diversion.

The "Military Diary" case also touched ex-high ranking military officials such as the Police Special Operations Brigade chief Juan Cifuentes, and retired Generals Marco Gonzalez and Gustavo Oliva. They could not attend the initial hearings due to their internment in health centers.

Between 1960 and 1996, Guatemala went through a civil war which left 200,000 victims and 45,000 disappeared. The United Nations Commission for Historical Clarification reported that over 90 percent of the victims were attributed to the state's actions and its clandestine structures.