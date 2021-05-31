Heavy Rainfalls Affect Over 13,000 People in Guatemala

Eight people were rescued in the San Marcos municipality, following the Cabuz river's overflowing. So far, no deaths have been recorded.

Guatemala's National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) David de Leon on Sunday informed that over 13,000 people were affected by heavy rains that ravaged the country over the weekend.

Guatemala, Totonicapan, Huehuetenango, and Quetzaltenango departments were the most affected territories where landslides, road blockades, and floods occurred.

Besides 65 evacuations, Leon reported that 20 people were transferred to shelters, and 33 houses suffered slight or moderate damages.

Eight people were rescued in the El Tecomate de Catarina village located in the San Marcos municipality, following the Cabuz river's overflowing. So far, no deaths have been recorded.

Las lluvias también afectaron a comerciantes de San Felipe de Jesús en Antigua Guatemala pic.twitter.com/RFwqYAtdfu — Tavo Méndez (@GuusToov) May 30, 2021

The meme reads, "The rains also affected merchants from San Felipe de Jesus in Antigua Guatemala."

Heavy rains have been affecting Guatemala since last week when some 1,500 people were evacuated from their homes due to persistent downpours on the country's Caribbean coast.

CONRED forecast that 70 municipalities are at risk of high rainfall during the downpour season, while rainfall is expected to occur in the upcoming months in 34 localities.

Guatemala was devastated by the passing of hurricanes Eta and Iota in Nov. 2020, when 1.79 million people were affected and 61 citizens died.