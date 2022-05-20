Putin: Russia Has Stood up to Cyber Aggression and Sanctions

The President made the remarks on Friday at a meeting of the Russian Security Council. "In general, we were prepared for this attack, and this is the result of the systematic work that has been carried out in recent years," Putin said.

For the occasion, Putin said that those who imposed sanctions against Russia had used it as a way to exert pressure restrictions on foreign information technologies, software, and products. The President warned about the unilateral suspension of technical support for equipment in Russia by Western suppliers, noting the increase in cases of limitation of work or the blocking of programs after their updates.



The Russian leader said that "all this should be taken into account when Russian companies, authorities and administrations use previously installed and introduce new foreign information technologies and products."

The Russian president praised the work done by the country's specialists who, he said, were deeply committed to protecting information infrastructures, providing stable operation and security of communication networks and channels. In this regard, Putin said that "strategic planning documents were adopted, identifying the main threats and risks in this area and concrete measures to neutralize them."

Russian President Vladimir Putin:



- Number of cyberattacks on Russia increased

- Media, financial institutions have come under cyberattack

- We can say that cyber aggression against Russia has failed pic.twitter.com/Rp9vwOJxUR — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 20, 2022

Since last February 24, when Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, the country has been under siege led mainly by the West but also by its European allies, which have imposed a wide range of punitive sanctions on Moscow, targeting Russian businesses and the country's oil and gas industry.