Russia Will Fight Attempts to Steal Its Own Property

Faced with attempts to steal Russian assets abroad, Russia will respond accordingly by safeguarding its own property, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

While several Western politicians have acknowledged that there is basically an economic war against Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on March 16 that the West's sanctions policy against Moscow has all the signs of aggression, noting that Russia's containment policy is a long-term strategy for the West.

On Thursday, the Press Secretary of the Russian Federation told reporters that it has grown popular that a number of countries steal others' assets in recent times.

In response to a question on how the Kremlin reacts to sanctions, Peskov said that "the reaction is negative. This could be a continuation of the very line that has become popular recently in a number of countries - stealing other people's assets. We take this negatively, we will fight it, we will defend our assets."

According to Vesti, citing the head of the Economic Security Bureau, Vadim Melnik, more than one billion dollars in total Russian and Belarusian assets had been detained by Ukraine.

Following Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, several Western companies suspended operations or severed ties with Moscow altogether. Wide-ranging sanctions by the West and its allies in Europe against Russia were not long in coming, targeting the country's companies and oil and gas industry.

Furthermore, the West and NATO began supplying billions of dollars worth of weapons and military equipment to Kiev. Moscow has condemned this unbridled support for Ukraine, aimed at arming Kiev to help it wage war against Russia.

On February 24, the Russian president said in a television address that the demilitarization and denazification operation in Ukraine was due to a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics in order to protect people "who have been suffering from the abuses and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."