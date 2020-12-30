Puerto Rico: Governor-Elect Pierluisi Appoints New Officials

The New Progressive Party's candidate Pedro Pierluisi secured the majority of the votes cast on the November 3 elections.

Puerto Rico's Governor-elect Pedro Pierluisi Tuesday presented his latest cabinet appointments ahead of his inauguration in the post set to take place on January 2.

Pierluisi announced that former athlete Ray Quiñones will be the new Sports and Recreation Secretary and lawyer Javier Bayon will chair the Puerto Rico Industrial Company (PRIDCO).

Lawyer Mariano Mier was appointed Insurance Commissioner, while the current Natural and Environmental Resources Secretary Rafael Machargo will remain in the post.

Pierliuisi began his cabinet appointments weeks ago with the nomination of Larry Seilhamer as State Secretary and Domingo Emanuelli as Justice Secretary. Noelia Garcia will take office as Interior Secretary and she is set to lead the transition team.

National Guard Assistant General Jose Reyes and the Labour Secretary Carlos Rivera will also remain in their posts.

Alongside their elections for Governor and Resident Commissioner, Puerto Rico held a non-binding referendum on statehood, which succeeded with 52% of the vote. This referendum showed starkly different results from the 2017 referendum, with 97% support.

On 3 November, Puerto Rico faced a tight electoral race in which the two main political parties, the New Progressive Party (NPP) and the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), maintained the lead.

Juan Dalmau from the Independence Party (IP), Alexandra Lugaro representing the Citizen's Victory Movement (CMV), Dignity Project (DP) candidate Cesar Vazquez, and the independent candidate Eliezer Molina were all left behind in the electoral contest.

Election day was marked by reports of irregularities such as problems with machines, ballot jams, and interruptions in the middle of the voting process.