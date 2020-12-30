    • Live
Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico: Governor-Elect Pierluisi Appoints New Officials
  • Governor-elect Pedro Pierluisi (C), San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 29, 2020.

    Governor-elect Pedro Pierluisi (C), San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 29, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @pedropierluisi

Published 30 December 2020 (1 hours 31 minutes ago)
The New Progressive Party's candidate Pedro Pierluisi secured the majority of the votes cast on the November 3 elections.

Puerto Rico's Governor-elect Pedro Pierluisi Tuesday presented his latest cabinet appointments ahead of his inauguration in the post set to take place on January 2.

Pierluisi announced that former athlete Ray Quiñones will be the new Sports and Recreation Secretary and lawyer Javier Bayon will chair the Puerto Rico Industrial Company (PRIDCO).

Lawyer Mariano Mier was appointed Insurance Commissioner, while the current Natural and Environmental Resources Secretary Rafael Machargo will remain in the post.

Pierliuisi began his cabinet appointments weeks ago with the nomination of Larry Seilhamer as State Secretary and Domingo Emanuelli as Justice Secretary. Noelia Garcia will take office as Interior Secretary and she is set to lead the transition team.

National Guard Assistant General Jose Reyes and the Labour Secretary Carlos Rivera will also remain in their posts.

On 3 November, Puerto Rico faced a tight electoral race in which the two main political parties, the New Progressive Party (NPP) and the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), maintained the lead.

Juan Dalmau from the Independence Party (IP), Alexandra Lugaro representing the Citizen's Victory Movement (CMV), Dignity Project (DP) candidate Cesar Vazquez, and the independent candidate Eliezer Molina were all left behind in the electoral contest.

Election day was marked by reports of irregularities such as problems with machines, ballot jams, and interruptions in the middle of the voting process. 

