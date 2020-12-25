Pan Africanism Advances in Barbados & Activists Observe Kwanzaa

The General Secretary for the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration David Denny highlighted on Friday that Pan Africanism is increasing in Barbados, a country where the majority are African-descendant people.

“The Pan-Africanists and progressive forces in Barbados benefitted from this year being nice to us in the Pan-Africanist groupings because we were successful in getting the Government of Barbados to discuss and to pass Black Lives Matter resolution in parliament," the leader explained.

#Kwanzaa begins in Barbados, a week celebration of African and African-American culture.



"This year we achieved a lot from our struggles and our action, and therefore we will be recognizing these things during the period of Kwanzaa, and part of our vision into 2021 coming out of our Kwanzaa program this year would be to create conditions for discussions around the type of republic that Barbados should look at," Denny added.

Activists will mark Kwanzaa in the coming days to raise awareness about the African-descendent peoples and their struggles. From December 26 a Kwanzaa festival will once again take place in Barbados.