Barbados Commemorates 54 Years of Independence

On 30 November 1966, Barbados became the 4th independent nation of the United Kingdom's West Indies, after Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana.

Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley addressed the nation on the occasion of the 54th anniversary of independence from the United Kingdom on Monday, noting her government's effort to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic amid the global economic downturn.

Mottley highlighted the attention the government has paid to people at higher risk from contracting the new coronavirus and pointed out that the country prepared to face "the worst and hope for the best" since early January.

She announced that the Parliament is set to discuss a special bill for the award of Barbados's humanitarian medal in order to honor all frontline workers regardless of where they fought, as well as, amendments to the National Hero Act to ensure that more than one gold medal can be awarded taking into account achievement for extraordinary services and causes.

Mottley called on Barbadians to reduce violence and vowed for the recovery of the national security scheme and the fight against climate change.

Barbados to relieve the UK Queen of her duties by 2021.



“Barbados will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a republic by the time we celebrate our 55th anniversary of independence.”



"This government will not leave you alone, will not leave you without voice, and will not leave you without seeing you," Mottley said, adding that her government works to secure water supplies, the improvement in infrastructure, and the foreign debt restructuring process.

Referring to the access to COVID-19 vaccines once they are available, she assured barbarians will not be charged for the vaccines as "the public health of the country determines the overall wellness and prosperity of the nation".

