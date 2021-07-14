China Supports Cuba Against US Destabilization Attempts

China joins other countries such as Mexico, Russia, and Venezuela, in support o Cuba amid an international campaign to discredit its government following rare protests on July 11.

China condemned on Wednesday the U.S. attempts to destabilize the political situation in Cuba as it means to create a "color revolution in the island."

"Global justice forces must support Cuba´s efforts to sustain social stability, overcome pitfalls, and together condemn repression, plotting, and subversion from the United States," the Global Times newspaper reported.

#China firmly opposes interference of external forces in internal affairs of Cuba, firmly supports Cuban side vs #COVID19, in improving quality of life of the population & maintaining stability. Regular Press Conf of China Foreign Ministry. #CubaSoberana @CubaMINREX @PartidoPCC pic.twitter.com/RERo9utYkn — EmbaCuba China (@EmbacubaChina) July 13, 2021

On Tuesday, the Foreign Minister said that "China firmly opposes interference of external forces in internal affairs of Cuba, firmly supports Cuban side versus the COVID-19 pandemic, in improving quality of life of the population & maintaining stability."

China joins other countries such as Mexico, Russia, and Venezuela, in support o Cuba amid an international campaign to discredit its government following rare protests on July 11. Cuba's authorities shared evidence of the U.S. role in a digital movement to promote military intervention in the island.

