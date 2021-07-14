China Supports Cuba Against US Destabilization Attempts

"Global justice forces must support Cuba´s efforts to sustain social stability, overcome pitfalls, and together condemn repression, plotting, and subversion from the United States," the Global Times newspaper reported.
On Tuesday, the Foreign Minister said that "China firmly opposes interference of external forces in internal affairs of Cuba, firmly supports Cuban side versus the COVID-19 pandemic, in improving quality of life of the population & maintaining stability."
China joins other countries such as Mexico, Russia, and Venezuela, in support o Cuba amid an international campaign to discredit its government following rare protests on July 11. Cuba's authorities shared evidence of the U.S. role in a digital movement to promote military intervention in the island.