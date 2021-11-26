Attack On Feminist March Leaves 3 Deaths & 2 Injured in Mexico

Men with assault rifles and grenades opened fire against Guaymas City Mayor Karla Cordova, who had arrested members of criminal organizations last week.

On Thursday, the Sonora State Attorney General's Office (FGJE) reported that men with assault rifles and grenades murdered three citizens and wounded two people in the vicinity of Guaymas City Hall, where the organization "Sea Feminists" called a protest against gender-based violence.

The attackers opened fire against Mayor Karla Cordova, who had arrested members of two criminal organizations operating in the zone last week. Although she did not suffer any injury, photographer Noe Cabrales, 18-year-old protester Marisol Cuadras, and a bodyguard died.

"My child, you were murdered for peacefully demonstrating in favor of a better world for all. Rest in peace! I will speak out for us against these injustices," Cuadras' mother posted on social media.

The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GITOC) ranked Mexico fourth among the countries with the highest crime rates. The top three posts are for Congo, Colombia, and Burma, all of which have over 7.5 incidence points on the scale from 1 to 10.



Violence against Women (%)



Turkey����: 38

Colombia����: 37.4

Costa Rica����: 36

USA����: 35.6

UK����: 29

France����: 26

Germany����: 22

Greece����: 19

Australia����: 16.9

Korea����: 16.5

Japan����: 15.4

Mexico����: 14.1

Spain����: 13

Switzerland����: 9.8

Chile����: 6.7

Canada����: 1.9@OECD #OrangeTheWorld pic.twitter.com/V91eDdv5PY — Informal Economy (@EconomyInformal) November 24, 2021

Recently, Mexico’s Urban Public Safety Survey revealed that 66,6 percent of the adult population perceive that living in their city is unsafe. So far this year, National Police has registered 25,392 murders.

Gender-based violence is one of the most frequent causes of murder in this Latin American country. Between January and October, authorities reported 842 femicides, a figure that represents a 4.9 percent increase in the number of cases compared to those reported during the same period in 2020.

"Being a woman in Mexico is complicated because you are not only facing hitmen violence, but also the gender-based one. I protested with the hope that someday justice will prevail," citizen Anahi Granados said.

