Mexico Contains Advance Of Several Central American Caravan

While Mexican authorities use national guards to prevent the advance of asylum seekers, new migrant caravans continue to form in Central America.

On Monday, Mexican authorities detained a caravan of some 300 Central American migrants in the state of Chiapas through a massive operation by the National Guard, which maintains some 27,500 members deployed at the border.

Initially, this migrant group consisted of about 700 people who left Tapachula on Saturday and were trying to reach the United States on foot. During their advance, migrants threw stones at the national guards as they tried to overcome checkpoints and blockades.

After some migrants were arrested, the families preferred to give up their journey to the northern border. Those who managed to escape the police checkpoints took refuge in communities in the area before regrouping to resume their journey.

Over the weekend, three caravans, which left Tapachula city and were mostly composed by Haitians, surrendered to Mexican authorities. In one of them, some 1,100 migrants walked seven kilometers along the road until they reached a police blockade that they could not overcome. Hugo Salvador Cuellar, an official of the National Migration Institute (INM), arrived at that site, who spoke with the migrants and asked them to unblock the road in exchange for receiving transportation.

.@POTUS, we urge you to:

��Restore access to asylum & #WelcomeWithDignity.

��End cruel immigration policies that put people in harm's way.#RestoreAsylumNow pic.twitter.com/nYslVkG5Qa — National Immigration Law Center (@NILC) November 26, 2021

On Monday, another caravan of about 200 migrants left Tapachula with the aim of reaching the United States to request refuge.

Previously, the Guatemalan authorities carried out a "security operation" in the San Juan Ermita municipality, in the department of Chiquimula. There, the National Civil Police (PNC) detained 21 undocumented migrants from Latin American countries such as Ecuador, Nicaragua, and Colombia.

These people were referred to the delegation of the Guatemalan Migration Institute on the border with Honduras in Agua Caliente and El Florido. They were transferred for staying irregularly in Guatemala and failing to comply with the corresponding migration and biosafety protocols.

