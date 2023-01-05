Peru: Protests Hit Traffic at 40 Points on National Highways

The South American country is experiencing the second day of protests against the government of Dina Boluarte after the truce for the Christmas holidays.

According to the Superintendence of Land Transportation of People, Cargo and Goods (SUTRAN), six regions of the country have 40 points on national highways with interrupted traffic.

Demonstrations resumed in Peru are in their second day after the Christmas truce and continue to demand the resignation of Boluarte, the release of deposed president Pedro Castillo, the closure of Congress and early elections this year.

The country is under a state of emergency decreed by the government in December, in the framework of the protests unleashed since Castillo's dismissal.

In the previous days, over 20 people died due to the repression. A subsystem of prosecutors would be created to clarify the deaths, said Attorney General Patricia Benavides.

Most of the protests are taking place in southern Peru. Police have guaranteed the right to protest with "strict respect for human rights," said Interior Minister Victor Rojas Herrera.

[Actualización, 13:30 h.] ��#SutranInforma que 6 regiones del país presentan 40 puntos en vías nacionales con tránsito interrumpido.



✅ Recuerda que todos los datos se actualizan permanentemente a través de nuestro #MapaInteractivo: https://t.co/aLbXiSaHus pic.twitter.com/a8f3uKL0xW — SUTRAN PERÚ (@sutranperu) January 5, 2023

Sutran Informs that six regions of the country present 40 points in national roads with interrupted traffic. Remember that all the data is permanently updated through our website: http://gis.sutran.gob.pe/alerta_sutran/

Amid such a scenario, transportation companies have decided not to sell tickets to Ica or the cities of Arequipa, Moquegua, Tacna and Juliaca, where the protests caused the paralyzation of buses and automobiles.

The Minister of Defense, Jorge Chávez Cresta, said that no attack on public or private infrastructure has been reported, referring to "damages or injuries to any person or to the infrastructure itself." According to the official, the monitoring center is following up on the protests at the national level.

The Minister of Transport and Communications (MTC), Paola Lazarte, said that traffic is being reestablished on the national road network and added that airports operate normally.

Pedro Castillo is in preventive custody and has filed an appeal requesting the nullity of the vacancy executed in Congress.