Social and Political Organizations Restart Protests in Peru

Starting Wednesday, Peruvian social organizations will resume massive protests to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the holding of early general elections, and the release of former President Pedro Castillo.

Citizens will carry out peaceful marches to call an indefinite strike in the departments of Arequipa, Ayacucho, Apurimac, Cusco, Moquegua, Madre de Dios, and Puno.

Nevertheless, social organizations in Ayacucho, Huancavelica and Apurimac are still evaluating whether or not to join today's demonstrations.

The General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP) called a march in Lima in solidarity with the mobilizations and protests that the citizens of the provinces have undertaken. It also supported demands related to the anticipation of general elections, the resignation of President Boluarte, and the closure of Congress.

PROTESTAS EN PERÚ DEJAN MÁS DETENIDOS Y MÁS MUERTOS EN TODO EL PERÚ

ACUSAN DE TERRORISMO A LA ACTUAL ADMINISTRACIÓN GOLPISTA

PERÚ ESTÁ MURIENDO GRACIAS A LA CORRUPCIÓN DE LA DERECHA QUÉ HA GOBERNANDO ALREDEDOR DE 200 AÑOS SAQUEANDO LA RIQUEZA A LOS PERUANOS pic.twitter.com/m6FLje8gMy — Juan Ramon Castillo (@JuanRamonCast12) January 4, 2023

The tweet reads, "Protests leave more arrested and dead across Peru. Citizens accuse the current coup-based government of terrorism. Peru is dying due to the corruption of right-wingers, who have ruled for 200 years looting the wealth of the Peruvians."

The Coordinator of Left and Progressive Political Organizations (COIP) will join the protests and called on citizens to avoid falling for any provocation generated by the security forces.

Since December 7, Peru has been mired in a deep political crisis due to the removal of Pedro Castillo and his subsequent imprisonment. During the protests against the Boluarte administration, 22 people have died due to the violent police repression.

"Boluarte decreed a state of emergency in the territory, so that the National Police and the Armed Forces are empowered to intervene in the event of seizures of public roads," Radiogovea recalled, warning that the foregoing "increases fear of possible violent incidents during the restart of the indefinite strike."