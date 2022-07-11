Brazil Announces Deal To Buy Diesel From Russia

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Brazil is close to reaching an agreement with the Russian Federation to buy diesel from Russia.

The Brazilian President already spoke of this possibility two weeks ago and said that the subject had been discussed in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It is closed, in 60 days (diesel) can start arriving here, there is already that possibility, Russia continues to do business with everyone, it seems that the economic sanctions did not work," Bolsonaro said.

According to the president, Brazil imports almost 30 percent of the diesel it consumes. Bolsonaro said that now it is necessary to import from whoever sells cheaper, no matter from whom.

Currently, the Brazilian economy is facing a difficult situation with rising fuel prices, which has an impact on the inflation of all consumer goods.

Brazil wants to conclude an agreement with the #russian #federation on the purchase of cheap diesel. #high #fuel #prices have undermined Bolsonaro's re-election hopes ahead of elections in October. #TheBachelorette — Ukraine actually (@helply11) July 12, 2022

This panorama constitutes a considerable undermining factor for the government's popularity, three months before the presidential elections.