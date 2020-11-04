Trump Claims Victory and Decries Fraud Without Any Basis

In an unprecedented event in U.S. history, the Republican candidate called further counting of votes a "fraud."

In the early hours of Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declared himself the winner of the elections held on Nov. 3, although millions of votes have not yet been counted.

"We won, we won by a lot," Trump said, adding that "we are preparing for a great celebration, we are preparing to celebrate the results that are being phenomenal."

Continuing with the strategy he has used throughout his campaign, the Republican candidate also predicted that there are signs of fraud and that he will ask the Court of Justice for a vote count.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” he tweeted.

In an implicit allusion to the votes that remain to be counted and could tip the results in favor of Biden, Trump made it clear that he wants the valid mail-in ballots to be discarded.

"This is a fraud, we were preparing to win the elections and we won the elections, now we must ensure the integrity of the votes. We do not want votes to be added at 4:00 am."

His statements came after Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin warned that they would need more hours and even days to count all the votes due to increased mail-in suffrage.

For months, Trump has sown distrust in the mail-in vote although there is no evidence that a generalized fraud can be carried out through that option. As part of his smear strategy, he said that he would start litigation in Pennsylvania if the results were not in his favor.

Unlike the Republican politician, candidate Biden asked his supporters to "keep the faith" and wait patiently for the results.

"It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place, but I am optimistic about the outcome," the Democratic candidate said.

According to the data available so far, Trump has 213 votes in the electoral college and Biden has already reached 236 out of 270 votes he would need to become the next U.S. president.

According to media projections, Biden will be the first Democrat to win Arizona in an election since 1996, while Trump made clear his dominance in Florida. The route to the White House of them will pass through the key states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, in which the Republican candidate won by just 70,000 votes in 2016.