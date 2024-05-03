Venezuela's 'Doctor of the Poor' to Be Canonized: Pope Francis

“Venezuelans are filled with joy for this announcement, which we hope will materialize in 2025," legislator Hernandez said.

On Thursday, Pope Francis confirmed that the Catholic Church will canonize Jose Gregorio Hernandez, a Venezuelan physician who was beatified on April 30, 2021 at the San Juan Bautista Church in Caracas.

“We are going to canonize him,” the Pope said during a meeting with the Venezuelan ambassador to the Vatican Franklin Zeltzer, who approached the Pope showing him an image of the “Doctor of the Poor.”

The news about the canonication began to spread quickly through social networks thanks to the messages posted by Latin American believers.

“We will have the first Venezuelan Saint! Pope Francis announced that he will canonize Blessed Dr. Jose Gregorio Hernandez," said legislator Doly Hernandez, who is also a member of the Venezuelan Catholic Movement.

“Venezuelans are filled with joy for this announcement, which we hope will materialize in 2025, when the ordinary Jubilee convened by His Holiness will be celebrated,” he added.

“Thanks to God and the good will of all those who have contributed to our Blessed reaching the altars. Special thanks to President Nicolas Maduro for his commitment to the cause of sanctification and for the request that he personally made to the Pope," Hernandez recalled.

Born in 1864 in the town of Isnotu, Hernandez graduated as a medical doctor at the Venezuela's Central University and continued his studies in Paris in subjects related to bacteriology, pathology, microbiology, histology, and physiology.

During his career, Jose Gregorio was widely recognized for his dedication to his patients, especially those from lower-income social strata. After his death in 1919, his name became known all over Latin America and Spain due to the miracles that believers attributed to him.