President Maduro Praises the Seven Transformations Plan

"We are defending the project that Commander Hugo Chavez bequeathed to us: Bolivarian Socialism," he said.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the Seven Transformations Plan (7T) will set the course of the Bolivarian Revolution until 2030.

"We must have clear objectives and focus our strength on what is essential so that good results are achieved," he said during a meeting with mayors and other authorities of Venezuela's most populous cities.

"The 7T Plan is the project. We have the people and the strength. What we are building is for 2030 and beyond," Maduro added.

"We are defending the project that Commander Hugo Chavez bequeathed to us: Bolivarian Socialism," the Venezuelan president emphasized from Los Caobos Park in Caracas.

Today's rally in San Carlos, capital of Cojedes state, Central-West Venezuela. In support of President Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) pic.twitter.com/j0xg0bsD6O — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) May 4, 2024

"The 7T Plan is for now and forever," Maduro said, referring to the major transformations that "Venezuela needs and that only we can accomplish."

The Bolivarian leader also indicated that his administration will allocate resources in the coming days for the implementation of 4,500 development projects approved in the popular consultation of April 21.

"2024 represents the rise of popular force and the new revolutionary popular majority that is beginning to take shape and cause in the streets of Venezuela," he said.

#1May | Great mobilization of the working class and the Venezuelan people in support of the Bolivarian Revolution and the worker president @NicolasMaduro building the road to victory, defeating sanctions. #BidenLevantaLasSancionesYa @CancilleriaVE @ypimentel2021 pic.twitter.com/Nc2JajQYEo — Embassy of Venezuela in Kenya (@EmbaVEKenia) May 2, 2024

The Seven Transformations Plan

According to the latest definitions presented by the Venezuelan Labor Ministry, the Seven Transformations Plan encompasses the following changes and policies:

- Economic transformation: This transformation is aimed to modernize all methods and techniques of national wealth production leading to the consolidation of economic diversification so as to create a new export model.

- Full independence: This transformation is related to full independence, with the goal of "updating and expanding" Bolivarian doctrine in its political, scientific, cultural, educational, and technological dimensions. This implies building a new Venezuela in terms of science, technology, and culture.

- Consolidation of peace and citizen security: This transformation seeks to perfect the model of citizen coexistence, guarantee of justice, enjoyment of human rights, and safeguarding of social and territorial peace. It includes the defense and development of the Essequibo Guayana.

- Recovery of social protection: This transformation seeks to comprehensively modify the model of humanistic protection to accelerate the recovery of the Welfare State and strengthen the values of Venezuelan socialism.

- Repoliticization process: This transformation is focused on politics, which is essential to consolidate direct democracy with republican ethics.

- Ecology: This transformation implies addressing the climate crisis, raising ecological awareness, increasing protection against environmental impacts, and protecting the Amazon and natural reserves from capitalist voracity.

- Geopolitics: This transformation aims to integrate Venezuela into the new global multipolar order, rebuild Latin American and Caribbean integration, and strengthen ties among BRICS countries, among which are Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

