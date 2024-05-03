State of Sucre Shows Support for President Maduro in the Streets

The march counted with the participation of the first vice-president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, who denounced the right wing for promoting candidates for the presidential elections

A massive mobilization took place this Friday in the Venezuelan state of Sucre, in the east of the South American country, in support of President Nicolás Maduro and in rejection of the sanctions imposed by the US government.

The march counted with the participation of the first vice-president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, who denounced the right wing for promoting candidates for the presidential elections, that called for unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela.

"Today we say that with Maduro we rest for' what comes, in the good and the bad, because they (the right) have the candidate from whom they asked sanctions and blockades, is the candidate of those who asked for invasions, unclean is the candidate of those", denounced and recalled in the period of the Covid-19 pandemic, the right prevented the arrival of vaccines in the country.

For Cabello, the presence of the Venezuelan people in the streets is a sign of "pure energy, pure love and a force not only physical, but spiritual that carries implicit loyalty to our Commander Hugo Chávez and President Maduro".

"We are in the street asking for an end to the blockade, an end to sanctions and what is the right wing doing? He calls for more blockade and more sanctions because behind the blockade and sanctions they set up their businesses," he said.

The vice president of the PSUV confirmed his support for the current president of the country and called him "the candidate of love for the Homeland, which is the candidate of the people of Venezuela".