President Maduro To Consolidate Links With Turkey During Tour

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Tuesday that his government would consolidate cooperation with Turkey, a country where he began an international tour.

"It fills me with joy to start this international tour in the lands of the sister Turkish nation. I am grateful for the warm welcome and the affection shown to us. I am sure that we will consolidate the ties of union and cooperation between our peoples," Maduro said through his Twitter account.

Earlier, Maduro announced his arrival in the city of Ankara, where he is scheduled to hold a meeting with his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish presidency informed in a statement that both governments would review all aspects of bilateral relations and will evaluate the steps to be taken to develop cooperation.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly (unicameral parliament) approved a five-day authorization to Maduro for the state visit to countries of the Eurasian region.

So far, the government has not informed whether Maduro will visit other countries.

On April 30, Venezuela and Turkey signed eight new cooperation agreements as part of the final declaration of the third Joint Cooperation Commission between both nations held in Caracas.

At that time, Turkey's Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, visited Venezuela, where he met with Maduro.

Caracas and Ankara have more than 20 agreements in the areas of youth, sports, industry, entrepreneurship and productive chains, fishing and aquaculture, education, health and productive investment.