President Maduro Repudiates US Discrimination Against Venezuela

The United States has made the 2022 Summit of the Americas fail due to the absence of an agenda including points of priority interest for Latin American countries.

On Monday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro repudiated the discriminatory position of the United States expressed through the exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela from the Summit of the Americas that takes place in Los Angeles.

“What the U.S. government does is an act of discrimination”, he said and highlighted the need for a new international meeting space where all the American countries can participate without exception.

The Bolivarian leader extolled the political position expressed by Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), who have been questioning the discriminatory attitude adopted by the President Joe Biden administration.

"We have expressed our admiration for President AMLO's clarity and our full support for the message he sent asking to abandon discrimination, sanctions, and blockades," Maduro said.

Mexico's President AMLO said he refuses to attend the US government's Summit of the Americas, protesting the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua



AMLO condemned US "hegemony" and its "old policy of interventionism," of "lack of respect"



“Whether the U.S. government wants it or not, the voice of the rebellious peoples of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela will be present at the Summit. Our voice will be there in a different way, in the form of protest in the streets and in meeting halls,” he added.

The Venezuelan president explained that unfortunately it is the United States government itself that has made the 2022 Summit of the Americas fail due to factors such as the absence of an agenda with the capacity to include points of priority interest for the Latin American countries around which the participants in the meeting can make decisions.

Contrary to the attitude adopted by Washington, Maduro asked Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, whose country currently holds the presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), to convene a meeting of this integration space and invite President Biden to it.