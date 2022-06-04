Venezuela to Hold Anti-NATO Summit on the Border With Colombia

Venezuelan National Assembly member Julio Chávez said that, in such event, the aim is to confront the militarist campaign promoted by countries such as the United States and those of the European Union (EU), which has all mankind in suspense.



Venezuela will hold an anti-NATO summit in the state of Táchira, on the border with Colombia, in parallel to the Western military bloc's event in Madrid, Spain. “Táchira will be the Latin American capital of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) counter-summit on June 28-29”, Venezuelan parliamentarian Julio Chávez told the Russian news agency Sputnik.

The deputy of the Venezuelan National Assembly (AN), indicated that the act of rejection against the Atlantic Alliance will also be held in Belgium and Madrid, besides other Latin American countries are expected to participate in the event.

Chávez added that the anti-NATO summit will take place in San Cristóbal, capital of the eastern state of Táchira, on the border with Colombia, “the main ally” of the U.S. outside NATO, which seeks to join the military bloc.

#Venezuela #Video #VideoViral The Bolivarian National Armed Forces are carrying out military operations to deal with criminal groups on the border with Colombia pic.twitter.com/mFyp1UgXx5 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 12, 2022

In this context, he pointed out that this state is where “an attempt was made to penetrate” Venezuela, where “mercenary aggression has been attempted” against the Bolivarian country and because Colombia is NATO's new global partner.

Duque forces MNNA status on Colombia despite unpopularity of NATO https://t.co/VHVyS1hVym — Sameep Shastri ���� (@sameepshastri) May 31, 2022

While Colombia and Venezuela share more than 2,200 kilometers of borders, Maduro lamented on Friday that the only thing that enters the Bolivarian country from the Colombian side is “terrorism, violence, drug trafficking, kidnapping, smuggling, and crime”.