Venezuela Sends Humanitarian Aid to Suriname Due to Floods

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry informed Friday that 41 tons of humanitarian aid were sent to Suriname to support the country after the heavy rains registered in the last few days.

This action was carried out "through the Simon Bolivar Humanitarian Task Force, by order of our Commander in Chief Nicolas Maduro," Interior, Justice and Peace Minister Remigio Ceballos said via Twitter.

Through the Simon Bolivar Humanitarian Task Force of the National Civil Protection and Disaster Management Organization, Venezuela was able to send non-perishable food, drinking water, medicines and rescue and salvage equipment to Suriname.

According to the minister, humanitarian aid includes medicines, medical supplies, drinking water, household goods, rescue equipment and food, as well as technical support for a damage assessment and needs analysis.

In this regard, Ceballos said that the technical support sent includes experts in emergencies, officials from Civil Protection and Disaster Management, Industrial Safety and Risk Management.

#EnFotos �� | El ministro de Planificación y Finanzas de Surinam, Armand Achaibersing, recibe en nombre de su pueblo, la ayuda humanitaria enviada por Venezuela ������������ para atender a la población durante la emergencia generada por las lluvias. #3Jun #ApureEsNuestro pic.twitter.com/hVw5jSXPUQ — Cancillería Venezuela ���� (@CancilleriaVE) June 3, 2022

The Minister of Planning and Finance of Suriname, Armand Achaibersing, receives on behalf of his people, the humanitarian aid sent by Venezuela to assist the population during the emergency caused by the rains.

The rains recorded in Suriname caused heavy flooding in large parts of the country, isolating communities and devastating crops. The most affected areas are located in the country's south, which authorities could only access by air or sea.