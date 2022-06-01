Venezuela Assists Barbados Ministry of People Empowerment

Through its embassy in Barbados, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will provide technical help to the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs in numerous areas, including community outreach programs.

During a courtesy call on Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Kirk Humphrey, Ms. Martha Gabriela Ortega Peraza, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela's Chargé d'affaires to Barbados.

Minister Humphrey expressed his desire to collaborate with Ms. Ortega Peraza, particularly in the area of using methodologies to define the process for addressing and addressing critical areas within the ministry, such as the elderly, differently-abled, poverty reduction, and children's welfare.

“I’m looking forward to us being able to work together. I think it’s going to be a good relationship. This methodology I think is going to be extremely important in the ministry, but also in the communities and also on the ground,” Minister Humphrey said.

Ms. Ortega Peraza said she was passionate about grassroots movements and community work because she had spent more than a decade working in the sector in her birthplace.

“So, I would like to work with you in the areas of cooperation in the organization of the communities … especially women empowerment … and offer our experience in that field, so that you could have our know-how and technical assistance,” Peraza said.