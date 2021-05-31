President Maduro Raises Alarm Over Bloodshed In Colombia

In Colombia, there are already over 200 people missing, whose shot bodies are already being found on riverbanks.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday urged international organizations to speak out against the bloodshed being suffered by the Colombian people due to police brutality.

"Colombia is being massacred by the security forces of President Ivan Duque, who has not realized that he is the main responsible for the crisis that his country is facing," he pointed out.

Maduro also questioned the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, "for delivering a lukewarm and impartial speech, in which she does not mention the pain that this tragedy is causing in that country and the region."

According to Duque, the Venezuelan government is the main promoter of the protests that have been taking place against his mandate since April 28.

This is Bogotá, Colombia last night. A month after protests began — with demonstrators angry over poverty, inequality, lack of opportunity, state violence and more — people continue to gather by the thousands. pic.twitter.com/g43g812M8G — julieturkewitz (@julieturkewitz) May 29, 2021

"Duque wants to look outward not to face the crisis from within. Colombian people are feeling orphaned and massacred while the world is looking the other way," Maduro said and warned that there are already over 200 people missing, whose shot bodies are being found on riverbanks. The Colombian NGO Temblores counted 43 people killed by police, 47 eye wounds, 175 cases of gunshots, 22 sexual assaults, and 1,445 arbitrary detentions from April 28 to May 28. "I ask international organizations to protect the Colombian people. Venezuela raises our voices for the right to live in peace," Maduro urged.