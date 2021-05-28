More Repression Against Protesters Reported in Colombia

Protesters warned of violent actions by members of the Esmad (Mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron) that have caused several injuries in the area.

Social network users denounced this Friday that agents of the Mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron (Esmad) assaulted demonstrators who were peacefully gathering in the municipality of Madrid, Department of Cundinamarca, in the framework of the 31st day of the National Strike against the neoliberal policies of the Government presided by Iván Duque.

Through videos posted on several accounts, protesters warned about the violent actions of the Esmad that have caused several injuries in the area.

In addition, they indicated that the police aggression occurred in the morning hours when the public force entered the El Sosiego traffic circle sector to unblock the road leading to the municipality of Facatativá, within the department mentioned above.

The zone residents have requested that the Esmad withdraw because, amid the repression, the tear gas thrown by the public force has entered the houses and is affecting the families.

For his part, the mayor of Madrid, Andrés Tovar, indicated that he had asked the departmental police commander, César Ovidio Castro, to withdraw the Esmad units. Still, they have continued their onslaught in the neighborhoods of the locality.