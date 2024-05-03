Memory of Operation Gedeon Still Outrages Venezuelans

U.S. mercenary Luke Denman admitted that the operation aimed to kidnap President Maduro.

On May 3, 2020, U.S.-backed mercenaries failed in the so-called "Operation Gedeon," an attempt to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and execute a coup d'état.

On that occasion, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol informed that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and the National Police's Special Action Forces intercepted an incursion by sea of mercenaries.

These terrorist were seeking to initiate a plan of violent actions in this South American country. Here is a chronological reconstruction of the events related to Operation Gideon:

April 20: Weapons theft. Four captains and a lieutenant of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) were arrested and charged before military courts for stealing weapons at detachment 441 located in Puerta Morocha, Miranda state.

April 30: Attempted coup d'état. A group of FANB deserters attempted a coup d'état with weapons stolen from the Legislative Palace. This action was driven by opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez and legislator Juan Guaido.

May 3: Terrorists enter Venezuelan territory. Mercenaries entered through the coastal area of Macuto, La Guaira state. The local population alerted Venezuelan authorities.

FANB acted immediately. Two mercenaries were captured and nine were killed, including former captain Robert Colina (aka Panther), the right-hand man of Cliver Alcala Cordones.

During the operation, Venezuelan authorities seized 10 rifles, a Glock 9mm pistol, and two Afag machine guns, which had been stolen from the Legislative Palace's arsenal.

National Assembly President Diosdado Cabello announced the arrest of the leader of Operation Gideon, Antonio Sequea, who also participated in a coup attempt on April 30, 2019.

In the group of mercenaries were Colina Ibarra, deserter Javier Nieto, and Silvercorp CEO Jordan Goudreau, a former U.S. soldier who signed a US$212-million contract with Guaido.

"The Venezuelan people commemorate four years since the defeat of Gedeon Operation, the attempted invasion that sought to seize political power by force.

The civil-military unit defeated former American Green Berets, mercenaries paid by the opposition."

May 4: Operation Gideon continues. In Aragua state, residents of Chuao neutralized a new maritime incursion, capturing eight mercenaries who were handed over to the FANB.

Among the detainees were two U.S. citizens, Luke Alexander Denman and Airan Berry, who were members of Donald Trump's security team.

In response to these events, the Venezuelan government activates Operation Negro Primero, through which the civilian population and Bolivarian security forces act together to stop the terrorist actions that had been planned with the support of the conservative governments of Colombia and the United States.

May 5: Operation Negro Primero continues. Venezuelan military forces remain deployed in the territory. The Defense Ministry announced the dismantling of a criminal group that included Colombian citizens and operated in Zulia state.

President Maduro confirmed that the terrorist operation on May 3 included Venezuelan far-right extremists supported by mercenaries, drug traffickers, and agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

May 6: Arrest of other terrorists. The Venezuelan president announced the arrest of four mercenaries in Carayaca, La Guaira state. Up to that moment, Bolivarian security forces had captured 17 conspirators.

U.S. mercenary Luke Denman admitted that the Operation Gedeon aimed to kidnap President Maduro and take him to the U.S. using an airport they intended to occupy.

The text reads, "Bolsonaro and Operation Gedeon: the Brazilian chapter of the attempted coup d'état in Venezuela."

The text reads, "Bolsonaro and Operation Gedeon: the Brazilian chapter of the attempted coup d'état in Venezuela."

May 7: Authorities confirm objectives of the operation. Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez presented the testimony of Airan Berry, who had advised the mercenary forces to seize the airport as soon as possible.

Operation Gideon members also sought to target objectives such as the General Directorate of Military Intelligence, the Bolivarian Intelligence Service, and the Venezuelan government headquarters in Caracas.

May 8: Three mercenaries are captured. In the morning hours, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino announced the capture of two mercenaries in Puerto Cruz. In the evening, the Integral Defense Strategic Region Capital detained another terrorist in Carayaca, La Guaira state.

May 10: Authorities detain other conspirators. The Bolivarian Special Action Forces detained three mercenaries in an operation carried out in Colonia Tovar, Aragua state.

May 11: Operation Negro Primero captures another mercenary. As part of a hammer and anvil maneuver, the Integral Defense Strategic Region Capital reported the capture of a terrorist in Puerto Cruz in La Guaira state.

Un des noms les plus importants de l'opération Gedeón, c'est Jordan Goudreau. Ex-bérets vert de 2001 à 2016, il a été (ou est toujours ?) membre de la sécurité de Trump.



Mais il est aussi directeur de l'entreprise de sécurité et de défense américaine Silvercorp. pic.twitter.com/ZgyHjR5gWk — Filip (@Filip__R) May 8, 2020

The text reads, "One of theOperation Gedeon's biggest names is Jordan Goudreau. A Green Beret from 2001 to 2016, he was (or still is?) a member of Trump's security guard. But he is also a director of Silvercorp, an American security and defense company."

May 12: Authorities present evidence of the armed incursion. Communication Minister Rodriguez presented the testimony of Antonio Sequea, the head of Operation Gideon.

This terrorist admitted that Jordan Goudreau confirmed him as the leader of the armed operation. This happened after Goudreau met with Guaido at the White House.

Sequea also admitted that three American soldiers trained the group of mercenaries and terrorists that disembarked in Venezuelan territory on May 3.

"It is fully demonstrated Juan Guaido's participation in this action. He gave the order for the armed incursion against Venezuela to take place," Rodriguez said.

Sequea confirmed that the U.S. government was fully aware of Operation Gedeon and that Jordan maintained constant communication with the conspirators.

In Aragua state, the Integral Defense Operational Zone (ZODI) captured two other mercenaries who had been roaming Venezuelan territory since May 3.

