Do You Know Where Is the Biggest Mosque of Latin America?

Since its construction in the 2000, this cultural center surpassed in size the Ibrahim Al-Ibrahim Mosque in Caracas, Venezuela.

located in the neighborhood of Palermo, in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, the Islamic Cultural Center "Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King (Rey) Fahd", inaugurated on September 25, 2000, is the largest Islamic temple in Latin America.

RELATED: Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Summit Kicks Off in Gambia

Since its construction in the 2000, this cultural center surpassed in size the Ibrahim Al-Ibrahim Mosque in Caracas, Venezuela, although it should be noted that the Venezuelan has the highest minaret in the western hemisphere, 123 meters.

This study center was designed by the Saudi architect Zuhair Faiz on the 3 and a half hectares donated by Menem in 1995 and inaugurated in 2000 by King Abdullah Ben Abdulaziz, when he was still crown prince.

Did you know that the biggest Islamic center in the world is located in... Buenos Aires, Argentina?



It has a Mosque, school, and other cultural Islamic buildings.



Its called Centro Cultural Islámico Custodio de las Dos Sagradas Mezquitas Rey Fahd pic.twitter.com/BFAbT75s5h — Jaime (@jaimeraamos) December 5, 2022

Rey Fahd Islamic Cultural Center has conference and exhibition rooms, a primary school, kindergarten, theatre and a library. In addition to religion and Arabic, the official Argentine programme is taught at the school and students of all faiths and religions may study there.

"Serve Islam and the Islamic community in the Argentine Republic and in the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. Teach the Arabic language and publicize Islamic and Arabic culture," are the objetives of this institution according to its website.

Also, the Center highlight that their vision it is to be an Islamic, cultural and educational center in its global sense,

committed to serving the community, consolidating the identity of the Muslim and providing services to society as a whole.

You can visit the mosque on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 12:00 noon. All visits are absolutely free, suspended for rain. Visitors are reminded that the Center is a religious place, so please wear demure clothing to enter.