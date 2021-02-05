    • Live
News > Venezuela

President Maduro Opens Bicentennial People's Congress

  • Presidente Nicolas Maduro at Cuartel de la Montaña, Caracas, Venezuela, Feb 4, 2021.

    Presidente Nicolas Maduro at Cuartel de la Montaña, Caracas, Venezuela, Feb 4, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @NicolasMaduro

Published 5 February 2021 (2 hours 29 minutes ago)
Opinion

This event aims to unite Venezuela's popular forces on all fronts and settle conditions to establish popular councils. 

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday led the inauguration ceremony of the Bicentennial People's Congress at the Cuartel de la Montaña in Caracas, Venezuela.

The event commemorated the 29th anniversary of the civic-military rebellion led by Hugo Chavez on Feb. 4, 1992.

Maduro pointed out that this uprising started a popular insurgency movement against the unjust socio-economic model established during the Fourth Republic (1956-1999)

He called up the participation of all social movements in order to strengthen the national political stability and confronting the U.S. Government's attacks.

"The Bolivarian project is feared and hated by imperialism, which gathered its world power to destroy Chavez, attacking him from everywhere," said Venezuela's president.

He also recalled that several victories have been achieved throughout these 29 years, but many battles remain ahead and it is necessary to keep working to enhance sovereignty, socialist democracy, and people's welfare.

The event was also attended by social leaders, members of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), and lawmakers from the new Bolivarian National Assembly.

teleSUR
by teleSUR/ md-JF
