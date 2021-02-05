President Maduro Opens Bicentennial People's Congress

This event aims to unite Venezuela's popular forces on all fronts and settle conditions to establish popular councils.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday led the inauguration ceremony of the Bicentennial People's Congress at the Cuartel de la Montaña in Caracas, Venezuela.

The event commemorated the 29th anniversary of the civic-military rebellion led by Hugo Chavez on Feb. 4, 1992.

Maduro pointed out that this uprising started a popular insurgency movement against the unjust socio-economic model established during the Fourth Republic (1956-1999)

He called up the participation of all social movements in order to strengthen the national political stability and confronting the U.S. Government's attacks.

According to economist Pasquale Curcio, the blockade against Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA and the attack on the currency caused a loss of about $170,000 million in 3 years (2016-19), which is the cost of 40 years of imports of food and medicines. US sanctions are genocide

"The Bolivarian project is feared and hated by imperialism, which gathered its world power to destroy Chavez, attacking him from everywhere," said Venezuela's president.

He also recalled that several victories have been achieved throughout these 29 years, but many battles remain ahead and it is necessary to keep working to enhance sovereignty, socialist democracy, and people's welfare.

The event was also attended by social leaders, members of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), and lawmakers from the new Bolivarian National Assembly.