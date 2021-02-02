US Authorizes Certain Port, Airport Operations with Venezuela

The permitted activities involved the Government of Venezuela and had previously been prohibited by several U.S. executive orders in 2018 and 2019.

The U.S. Treasury Department issued this Tuesday a license authorizing certain transactions "necessary" for port and airport operations in Venezuela.

It is "General License 30A", through which "all transactions and activities involving the Government of Venezuela prohibited by Executive Order (E.O.) 13884 of August 5, 2019, that are normally incident and necessary to the operations or use of ports and airports in Venezuela" are authorized.

Also, according to the text signed by Bradley T. Smith, acting director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), transactions and activities that had been prohibited in Executive Order 13850 of November 2018 - amended in January 2019 - involving the National Institute of Aquatic Spaces (INEA), or any entity in which this institution owns, directly or indirectly, an interest of 50% or more, are allowed.

The general license "does not authorize," the document says, "any transaction or activity related to the export or re-export of diluents, directly or indirectly, to Venezuela."

My latest: The US has relaxed some sanctions on transactions with #Venezuela's ports and airports. However, just days ago Biden recognized Guaido as interim president against the Venezuelan opposition's urging. https://t.co/CIKfuyaGYM — Morgan Artyukhina (@LavenderNRed) February 2, 2021

Nor does it allow transactions with any blocked person or institution other than INEA or entities in which it participates.

This is the first measure taken by Joe Biden's administration, installed last January 20, concerning the sanctions imposed against Caracas during Donald Trump's administration, which included harsh unilateral coercive measures against Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA) and multiple Venezuelan officials.