Arreaza Accuses Duque and Uribe of Conspiring Against Venezuela

A participant of Operation Gideon declared this week that Colombian Intelligence agencies knew about the military incursion plan.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Thursday that the Colombian government's central role in plotting violent conspiracies against his country was evidenced in the testimony offered hours ago by one of the alleged participants in Operation Gideon, foiled in May 2020.

In a message disseminated through the social network Twitter, Arreaza pointed out that since 2018 his country has denounced "the violent conspiracy of Ivan Duque and Alvaro Uribe against the Venezuelan people."

He added that "evidence, witnesses, photographs and coordinates were shown, and although the media bias against Venezuela tried to hide it or demerit it, the truth is undeniable."

The minister of People's Power for Foreign Affairs' comment comes after the statements made to a Colombian radio station by one of the detainees in that country after the failed Operation Gideon, Yacsy Alvarez.

The young woman, arrested in September 2020, affirmed during a radio interview that the Colombian National Intelligence Directorate knew about the plan and had conversations with the leader of the operation, Cliver Alcalá.

Desde 2018 venimos denunciado la conspiración violenta de @IvanDuque y @AlvaroUribeVel contra el pueblo venezolano. Se mostraron pruebas, testigos, fotografías, coordenadas. El sesgo mediático contra Venezuela trató de ocultarlo o desmeritarlo. Pero la verdad es inocultable. https://t.co/ywN2VNy0da — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) January 28, 2021

According to Colombian police, Alvarez was the interpreter for Alcala and former U.S. Marine and mercenary Jordan Goudreau, who also participated in Operation Gideon.

The woman was allegedly in charge of contacts to purchase weapons and handle the logistics of military training in Colombia's La Guajira for the men who participated in the operation.

In September 2019, Goudreau signed a multi-million dollar contract with former deputy Juan Guaidó to carry out a military incursion. It was intended to carry out a coup against President Nicolás Maduro and go against its leaders.

That military operation was thwarted on May 3, 2020, by the combined forces of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), the National Militias, and the People's Power.