Venezuela Asks 6 Countries to Cooperate in Guaido Investigation

Venezuela's National Assembly has asked six countries' parliaments for help to investigate Juan Guaidó and his circle of collaborators for corruption.

The National Assembly (AN) of Venezuela has approved sending pleas to the parliaments of Spain, the United States, Colombia, Paraguay, Argentina, and Panama, requesting them to help the Bolivarian country in the process of investigating opposition leader Juan Guaidó and several of his closest collaborators involved in corruption.

Deputy Jorge Rodríguez, president of the NA, emphasized that said countries, despite having recognized coup leader Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela, "cannot let it pass" that certain crimes have been committed in their territory.

According to his statements, those involved have to "answer before Parliament, the Venezuelan judicial system and the parliaments that open investigations in other countries of the world where those facts were perpetrated."

According to the Venezuelan Parliament's head, such investigations foreshadow serious damages to the patrimony that belongs to all Venezuelans, but which "could be figures of transnational crimes committed in other countries," he explained.

"We expect the honorable deputies and senators of the countries mentioned by our National Assembly to act in accordance with the laws of their respective States. For example, no government can share the debt it has with a private individual. It is a crime."

Venezuela's National Assembly installed last January 20 a special commission to investigate crimes and acts of corruption perpetrated by the opposition leadership led by Guaidó during the previous legislature.

The parliamentary committee will establish investigation areas in the political, social, and economic spheres, including the interpellation of representatives of the Public Prosecutor's Office and the judiciary.

On January 23, 2019, the then deputy and president of the National Assembly in contempt Juan Guaidó self-proclaimed himself president in charge of Venezuela, in an act of usurpation supported by the then U.S. administration, presided by Donald Trump, which opened the doors to the blockade and dispossession of billions of dollars in goods and assets of the Venezuelan State abroad.