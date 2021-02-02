Venezuela: Blockade Hinders Access To Covax Scheme for Vaccines

The U.S. blockade has frozen almost all Venezuelan accounts abroad as cut relationships with banking institutions.

The Pan American Health Organization's (PAHO) representative in Venezuela, Paolo Balladelli, said that "between 1,425,000 and 2,409,600 doses" of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be delivered to the country by the end of February through the COVAX scheme.

"It is essential to have the support of all forces and proceed to pay until February 9," the official explained via Twitter.

Venezuela tiene acceso a vacunas en mecanismo COVAX. Han sido reservadas entre 1,425,000 y 2,409,600 dosis de vacuna AstraZeneca contra Covid que llegarían al final de febrero. Es imprescindible contar con el apoyo de todas las fuerzas y proceder al pago hasta el 9 de febrero. pic.twitter.com/NlT3Fh3SDY — Paolo Balladelli (@paoloballadelli) February 2, 2021

"Venezuela has access to vaccines in COVAX mechanism. Between 1,425,000 and 2,409,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid have been reserved and should arrive by the end of February. It is essential to have the support of all forces and to proceed with the payment until February 9."

Nonetheless, The U.S. blockade has frozen almost all Venezuelan accounts abroad as cut relationships with banking institutions, which significantly hinders the possibility of satisfying the payment obligation in such a short period.

However, President Nicolás Maduro confirmed on Monday that Venezuela will start mass vaccination in April with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and support from China and Cuba.