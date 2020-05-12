President Maduro Extends State of Alarm in Venezuela

The president stressed that the quarantine could not be relaxed in the country to avoid a Covid-19 outbreak as it has happened in other countries.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, signed this Tuesday the renewal of the decree of the state of constitutional alarm for 30 more days "to continue protecting our people" from Covid-19.

The president stressed that the quarantine could not be relaxed in the country to avoid a Covid-19 outbreak, as has happened in other countries. In Venezuela, food production will be maintained as a priority of the Government to meet the needs of the people, so it is necessary to concentrate all efforts on "increasing production."

Maduro noted that in the last 24 hours, only one new case of infection by Covid-19 had been reported, for a total of 423 since the beginning of the outbreak. At the same time, he pointed out that there are ten deceased, 220 cases recovered, while 525,000 tests have been processed, which represents 17,500 tests per million inhabitants.

The president also referred to the humanitarian aid that came from China with new supplies to confront the pandemic, before which other countries such as Cuba and international institutions and organizations such as the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) have also collaborated with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The president was accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture and Land, Wilmar Alfredo Castro Soteldo. They referred to the potential that the Executive is giving to the country's productive capacity for food generation. The investment exceeds 23 million dollars for the planting plan, where there are also 200 million dollars from the Chinese fund, with a productive benefit for 21,000 hectares of land.