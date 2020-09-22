President Maduro Invites the UN To Monitor Upcoming Elections

The Bolivarian leader assured that Venezuelans will elect their parliamentarians in a sovereign, free, and democratic manner.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro Monday reaffirmed his invitation to the United Nations to send observers to the parliamentary elections scheduled for December 6.

"This year we have elections in Venezuela. It is the twenty-fifth election in 20 years. We have invited the Secretary-General of the United Nations to send a technical mission to accompany the election process to constitute a new National Assembly," Maduro said

Besides ratifying that the upcoming elections will be held without foreign interference, the Bolivarian leader assured that Venezuelans will elect their parliamentarians in a sovereign, free, and democratic manner.

Previously, Venezuela also sent a letter to the European Union to take part as an international observer during the electoral process.

On December 6 there will be elections in Venezuela to elect all the deputies to the National Assembly (NA). Maduro has invited the UN & the European Union to accompany the December elections but the latter has already said no...#HandsOffVenezuela https://t.co/GoulMDOQEv pic.twitter.com/W49t7OvVQu — allan crawshaw (@allan_crawshaw) September 18, 2020

Through a videoconference, the Venezuelan president took part in the special session for the 75 years of the United Nations System, which was created at the end of WW2.

During his speech, Maduro emphasized the need to overcome the abusive and arbitrary behavior that the United States displays in its attempt to remain a global power.

"If the world defeated fascism 75 years ago, the world will defeat those who want to impose themselves as the dominant hegemon. It will defeat imperialist ideas and neo-fascism."