Brazil: Ex-Foreign Ministers Decry Pompeo's Hatred of Venezuela

All the former officials that took office after Brazil's dictatorship period (1964-1985) stated that Pompeo's visit is not in line with good international diplomatic practice.

Brazil's Former Foreign Ministries rejected U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to their country as they described it as a "spurious use of a foreign nation as a platform for provocation and hostility towards a neighboring state."

All the former officials that took office after Brazil's dictatorship period (1964-1985) stood in solidarity with the Chamber of Deputies's President Rodrigo Maia, who He was the first Lawmaker to oppose Pompeo's visit.

Pompeo's priority in Brazil was to visit Operation Acolhida's installations, which are the main point of entrance for Venezuelan migrants in the country. The facilities are located in Boa Vista municipality, Roraima Department, near the border with Venezuela.

Maia stressed out the Brazilian people's feelings when he said that such a visit, "is not in line with good international diplomatic practice."

Wheels up from Boa Vista. The United States is a long-standing partner and friend to the people of Brazil. We are neighbors, and what happens to one affects us all. pic.twitter.com/7hFTLQANgi — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 19, 2020

"We have the obligation to watch for the stability of the borders and the peaceful and respectful coexistence with our neighbors. Those are pillars of our sovereignty and defense," The former Foreign Ministers stated. The former officials highlighted that Roraima's senator Telmario Mota has repeatedly called for attention for the damages caused to the Brazilian border populations by Itamaraty's extreme actions against Venezuela. Pompeo traveled to Brazil less than two months before the U.S. goes to the polls to elect a new president. His tour also included Suriname, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia, which are U.S. strong allies in its hostilities against Caracas. The Former Ministers who repudiated Pompeo's presence on the border with Venezuela were Fernando Cardoso, Celso Lafer, Celso Amorim and Jose Serra and Aloysio Nunes.