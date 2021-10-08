President Maduro Highlights Ernesto Che Guevara's Legacy

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Friday highlighted the legacy of the Argentine-Cuban revolutionary Ernesto Guevara (1928-1967), on the 54th anniversary of his capture and subsequent execution in Bolivia.

On Twitter, Maduro asserted that Guevara's struggle is an example for new generations in confronting imperial powers.

'The irreducible morality and principles that guided Commander Ernesto Che Guevara´s actions have been an inspiration for young revolutionaries who fight imperialism. We will always remember you, Heroic Warrior of the Great Homeland," Maduro live-tweeted.

Dr. Ernesto Che Guevara landed in Cuba together with the revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and 80 other expedition members on board of Granma yacht in 1956 to start fighting Fulgencio Batista's dictatorship (1952-1959).

Remembering the brilliant revolutionary Che Guevara who was executed by the CIA and Bolivian army on 9th October 1967. Before his death he led the Cuban rebels to victory in 1959. “The revolution is not an apple that falls when it is ripe. You have to make it fall” ���������� pic.twitter.com/QQCa9pDkm8 — Caitlín McCotter (@caitlin_mc1) October 8, 2021

After the Triumph of Revolution in January 1, 1959, Ernesto Guevara served as president of the National Bank and also as Minister of Industry.

From 1965 to 1967, the Argentine-Cuban guerrilla fought in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Bolivia, where he was captured and executed by the Army, under the orders of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).