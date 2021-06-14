June 14, the Birth Anniversary of Che Guevara and Antonio Maceo

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba expressed his homage today and always to two greats of Our America: Ernesto Che Guevara and Antonio Maceo.

The president referred to them in his Twitter account as heroes born on the same day, in different countries and centuries, and united by Cuba, stubbornness, and history.

Ramiro Valdés Menéndez, Commander of the Revolution and Vice Premier, highlighted on the same social network that Maceo and Che coincided in being born on June 14 and in their thoughts and actions to fight for Cuba's independence and freedom.

They were united forever in the history of the Cuban homeland and will live forever; the Greater of the Antilles will win as they won, he stressed.

Inés María Chapman Waugh, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, paid tribute to their birthdays by remembering the Bronze Titan and the beloved Ernesto Che Guevara, men of courage and bravery, of thought and nobility.

On this day we remember the birthday of one of the greatest revolutionaries of all time, Argentinian Ernesto "Che" Guevara.



Happy birthday, Comandante! pic.twitter.com/65Gq0ViWU1 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 14, 2021

For Jorge Luis Perdomo, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, they constitute inspiration for all generations of Cubans and examples of struggle in the face of adversities and powerful enemies.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Gil Fernández, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning of the Republic of Cuba, described them as two great men of Cuban history, examples of courage, willpower, and a high sense of duty, who have become immortal.

Ernesto Guevara de la Serna was a revolutionary fighter, statesman, writer, and Argentinean-Cuban doctor; his life, conduct, and thought have become a paradigm for millions of men and women worldwide.

Antonio Maceo Grajales was Major General of the Liberation Army and has been considered a master in military tactics as he was a combatant par excellence and a leader of high prestige.